Citrus Heights police arrest 19-year-old in jewelry thefts totaling $109,000

A 19-year-old man is facing robbery and burglary charges after Citrus Heights police linked him to two separate jewelry thefts totaling approximately $109,000.

Police said officers responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a man running from a mall carrying a bag and a hammer following a robbery at a Kay Jewelers store.

Investigators used surveillance video to track the suspect as he ran through a parking lot. Officers arrested him about four minutes after the robbery was reported, according to police.

More than $79,000 worth of jewelry was recovered and investigators said it had been taken from the store during the latest incident.

Detectives then connected the suspect to a separate burglary at the same Kay Jewelers location on July 6.

Police said that burglary happened around 5 a.m., before the mall opened. The suspect allegedly broke through the store's front door and damaged display cases before stealing approximately $30,000 worth of jewelry.

Following the latest arrest, investigators obtained search warrants for the suspect's home and a vehicle found in the mall parking lot.

Police said additional evidence recovered during those searches linked the suspect to the July burglary.

Authorities identified the suspect as 19-year-old Xenon Picou. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and burglary.

Together, the two cases involved approximately $109,000 worth of jewelry, according to Citrus Heights police.