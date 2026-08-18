Coachella Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Molesting Two Family Members

A 75-year-old Coachella man has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison for molesting two female family members.

Ysidro Anaya Sanchez pleaded guilty last month to five counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.

Prosecutors said Sanchez molested one relative between 2015 and 2016 and another in 2019.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department began investigating after one of the victims came forward. Sanchez was arrested in 2020 and remained in county custody for more than six years.

A judge imposed the 16-year sentence Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Court records showed Sanchez had no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

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