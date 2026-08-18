Coachella Valley Classical Voices brings Broadway and opera to Palm Springs Plaza Theatre

Coachella Valley Classical Voices is bringing Broadway and opera together for an afternoon performance at the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre on August 23 at 3 p.m.

The organization, which has been entertaining Coachella Valley audiences for the past three years, will feature 28 local singers performing excerpts from works including “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Finian's Rainbow,” “Nabucco,” “La Sonnambula” and “State Fair.”

Director Doug Nagel said the approximately 90-minute performance will feature arrangements specifically created for a six-piece orchestra, with no intermission.

“It’s a perfect afternoon to get out of the heat,” Nagel said.

Among the performers is Coachella Valley native Ashlyn Brown, a mezzo-soprano who was born at Desert Regional Hospital and attended Palm Desert High School. Brown earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Indiana University and has spent the past five years working professionally in opera.

For the August 23 performance, Brown will perform the final duet from “Der Rosenkavalier,” one of her dream roles. She will also perform the famous “Lakmé” duet with Jenny Carey.

Brown said performing at the Plaza Theatre is a full-circle moment after growing up dreaming of singing there.

Her recent credits include the title role in “Elizabeth Cree” at the Music Academy of the West, work with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and performances in “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “The Pirates of Penzance.”

Nagel said Coachella Valley Classical Voices was created in response to community interest in more classical music while also embracing the crossover between opera and Broadway.

The performance will include supertitles for the foreign-language selections, allowing audiences to follow along with the text.

Tickets for the August 23 performance are available through the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre. Last-minute attendees can also check with the box office for remaining mezzanine seats.

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