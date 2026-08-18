Coachella Valley Schools Expand Fentanyl Awareness Education Under New State Law

Coachella Valley schools are putting a greater focus on fentanyl awareness this school year under a state law passed in 2024.

School districts are required to teach fentanyl awareness as part of health classes. High school students will take part in eight 50-minute sessions during a single semester.

The lessons cover different types of drugs, the dangers of fentanyl and how students can recognize the potentially deadly opioid.

County officials say fentanyl poisonings have dropped significantly in recent years, from a high of 545 in the year ending February 2024 to 251 last year.

The increased focus on education comes as schools work to help students understand the risks associated with fentanyl and other drugs.

Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day is August 21.

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