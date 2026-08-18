Desert Sands and Coachella Valley students return to school as Valley districts begin new year

School is officially back in session across the Coachella Valley.

Students in the Desert Sands Unified School District and Coachella Valley Unified School District return to classrooms tomorrow, joining students in the Palm Springs Unified School District, which began its school year two weeks earlier.

With all three public school districts now back in session, drivers across the Valley are being reminded to slow down and stay alert, particularly near school zones.

California traffic safety officials are urging motorists to watch for students walking and biking to school, obey posted speed limits and remain alert for children crossing streets.

The return to school also means increased traffic during morning drop-off and afternoon pickup times. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time and remain focused behind the wheel.

NBC Palm Springs will have additional coverage of the first days of school for Desert Sands Unified and Coachella Valley Unified, including the latest information for local families as students return to the classroom.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.