Desert Sands Unified Adds 500 Trees and 100 Shade Structures Ahead of New School Year

Desert Sands Unified School District students are returning to school with cooler, more shaded campuses after crews spent the spring and summer making improvements across the district.

The district planted more than 500 trees and installed 100 shade structures at schools throughout the Coachella Valley.

Gabe DeLau, who is overseeing the project, said the upgrades were driven in part by damage from past storms, including Tropical Storm Hilary, along with years of extreme heat that have taken a toll on trees and landscaping.

The project was also inspired by former grounds supervisor Enrique Leon, who helped develop the plan before his sudden passing. Interim grounds supervisor Ed Nunez stepped in to help carry the project forward.

At Shadow Hills High School, Principal Dr. David Dunn said student safety remains a priority, particularly as students navigate extreme summer temperatures.

The district says the new shade structures provide protection for students moving between classes, while schools continue to make water available to help students stay hydrated.

Eduardo Nunez, DSUSD's quality assurance facilitator, said the new landscaping is also giving students an opportunity to learn about different plants, flowers and trees on their campuses.

The improvement project is still underway, so students and families may see additional landscaping and shade upgrades as the school year continues.

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