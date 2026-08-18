Disney Parks Leans Into Nostalgia With New Attractions, Classic Ride Revamps and Tomorrowland Plans

Disney Parks is looking to the past as it plans the future, unveiling a series of new projects and updates at its latest D23 convention in Anaheim.

Thousands of Disney fans gathered at the biennial expo and wrote down some of their favorite Disneyland memories on index cards. Disney plans to bury those cards at the root of trees planted at the new “Coco” attraction currently under construction.

Disney unveiled a series of new projects Saturday night to a crowd of 12,000 people at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The announcements included new attractions, major park expansions and updates to some longtime favorites.

While some fans wanted more concrete timelines, some of the biggest cheers came for details involving classic attractions, including plans to fix a long-broken Audio-Animatronic figure and redesign Tomorrowland at Disneyland.

A great big beautiful Tomorrowland

Disneyland will receive a transformed Tomorrowland featuring multiple new attractions, more open spaces and new areas designed to inspire guests to think about the future.

Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum announced the plans Saturday night.

Frida Quiroz, a Disneyland fan who contributed a memory to the “Coco” vault, said Tomorrowland has become a common source of frustration for visitors.

She said the project is long overdue, although she remains concerned about the lack of detailed plans and a specific timeline.

Other fans were more optimistic, saying a refreshed Tomorrowland could bring back some of the wonder and curiosity associated with the area.

Reviving the classics

Several of this year’s announcements involve updating or bringing back elements from Disney’s past.

Disney said the Carousel of Progress at Magic Kingdom will be redesigned, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Bryan Cranston providing voices for the Audio-Animatronic characters.

At EPCOT, Spaceship Earth will also receive a makeover. The attraction, which has not been substantially updated in 20 years, will refocus its story on the evolution of human connection and bring it into the internet age and beyond.

Disney also announced a new journey for Figment, the popular purple dragon at EPCOT. The attraction has not been redesigned in more than two decades and will bring back Dreamfinder from the original 1983 ride.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Audio-Animatronic Yeti inside the Everest attraction will finally be repaired and restored.

Villains, monsters, cars and Avengers

Disney also provided more details about several major new attractions and lands.

Villains Land at Magic Kingdom will be similar in scale to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Guests will enter through a dark forest and encounter a broken wishing well.

The land will feature two rides: a Maleficent-themed roller coaster and a journey below the Evil Queen’s palace where the Magic Mirror summons other villains.

A new “Cars”-themed area at Magic Kingdom will be called Piston Peak. It will include the family-friendly Miss Fritter’s Daredevil Spin-Along and Cars Ridge Run Rally, a thrill ride that will send vehicles up a mountain before racing back down through snow and a geyser field.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the new Monstropolis area based on “Monsters Inc.” is expected to open in early 2027. It will include a theater show, two restaurants and a shop, with a previously announced roller coaster opening later.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will also receive a new “Encanto” attraction called Antonio’s Fiesta de Encanto. The ride will feature actors from the original movie and take guests through Antonio’s gift day as he discovers his ability to communicate with animals.

A nearby Indiana Jones attraction will be called Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent.

In California, the expanded Avengers Campus is scheduled to open in 2028, doubling the size of the existing Marvel-themed area.

Actors Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. and Brie Larson will reprise their roles in the two new rides being built as part of the expansion.

Disney did not provide an update on the progress of a new “Avatar”-themed area at Disney California Adventure, although an exhibit at D23 featured details of a 30-person boat attraction.

A Disney spokesperson said the Avengers Campus expansion will open first, followed by the “Coco” ride. Disney will then work on the Tomorrowland redesign at Disneyland before returning to California Adventure for the “Avatar”-themed land.

The new “Coco” boat ride will take place one year after the events of the original film. The attraction will be family-friendly and have no height requirement.

Knowing your audience

For some Disney fans, the “Coco” attraction is particularly meaningful.

Elsie Kennedy, whose family is from Mexico, said the movie reminds her of her grandmother and the memories her family shares while watching it.

The film follows a boy in Mexico who travels to the Land of the Dead in search of his musical idol. Its cultural themes resonate with many Southern Californians living near Disneyland.

Disney is also bringing back several popular entertainment offerings at Disneyland, including the Magic Happens parade, the original World of Color show and the Remember Dreams Come True fireworks show, which debuted during Disneyland’s 50th anniversary.

Theme park journalist Carlye Wisel said Disney has been successful at giving longtime fans more of what they love while also making attractions appealing to first-time visitors.

Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum said the company's goal is to create experiences that bring guests back and encourage them to share those experiences with future generations.