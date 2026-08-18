Disney Sues Trump’s FCC Over Alleged Retaliation Against ABC

Disney is suing the Federal Communications Commission, accusing the Trump administration of using the agency to retaliate against ABC over its programming and coverage.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., alleges that the FCC is violating Disney’s First Amendment rights and has launched a campaign against ABC because of what the network broadcasts.

The legal action comes as FCC Chairman Brendan Carr investigates ABC’s daytime talk show “The View” and has challenged the licenses held by eight ABC stations owned directly by Disney.

The FCC has said its actions are connected in part to an investigation into whether Disney engaged in illegal diversity, equity and inclusion discrimination. Disney and its critics, however, argue that the FCC’s actions amount to political pressure against the network.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized ABC and other television networks. The lawsuit points to previous pressure involving ABC, including Trump’s criticism of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

The FCC licenses the eight Disney-owned ABC stations and has ordered the company to begin the renewal process earlier than required. The licenses were not otherwise scheduled for renewal for several years.

Disney is asking the court for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would prevent the FCC from moving forward with its license challenge.

In its lawsuit, Disney argues that government intervention is necessary to stop what it calls an attack on free speech.

The FCC has defended its actions. A spokesperson said the agency has been investigating allegations of illegal DEI discrimination involving Disney for more than a year and accused the company of conducting a disinformation campaign.

The FCC has also opened a case involving “The View” over an alleged violation of the equal-time rule, which requires broadcasters to provide comparable opportunities to political candidates under certain circumstances.

Disney says the FCC investigations have already affected the show's programming. According to the lawsuit, “The View” has become more cautious about booking political candidates and has avoided airing certain video clips because they could potentially be considered candidate appearances.

Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro said last week that the company remains committed to ABC’s journalism and programming.

“We’re not going to be told how to run that side of our business,” D’Amaro said in a CNBC interview.

Disney’s lawsuit argues that the FCC’s actions could have broader implications for broadcasters and the news industry, saying the pressure against ABC sends a message to other media organizations.