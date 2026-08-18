Don't Let Backpacks Weigh Down Your Kids This School Year

Students in the Desert Sands Unified and Coachella Valley Unified school districts return to class this week, and for many kids that means digging out the backpack. Doctors say how that backpack is packed and worn can make the difference between a normal school day and a sore back.

Dr. Skyler Kalady, section chief of primary care pediatrics at Nationwide Children's Hospital, says the biggest risk comes from piling on too much weight. "We want to be thoughtful about not overloading them because similar to adults, if they're carrying too heavy a weight on their back, they could be at risk for neck strain or back strain or those sorts of uncomfortable things," Kalady said.

Kalady recommends kids wear both straps instead of slinging the bag over one shoulder, and says the bag should sit at the small of the back rather than hanging low. If the backpack has a waist or chest strap, use it, since that helps keep the bag secure.

As for how much a kid should be carrying, Kalady says to keep it under 10 percent of their body weight. "So if they're 100 pounds, you don't want it to be more than 10 pounds total if they're carrying a backpack, and that should reduce the risk of mild injury or strain," she said.

If a child does complain of ongoing back or neck pain, Kalady says it's worth a trip to the pediatrician. In the meantime, she suggests kids stop carrying anything on their back, skip the backpack altogether if possible, and try ice on the sore spot. A doctor can also advise whether an anti-inflammatory medication makes sense.