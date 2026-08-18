Driver escapes injury after car crashes into Massachusetts backyard pool

A Massachusetts man escaped without injury after his car crashed through a fence and landed in a backyard swimming pool Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Franklin Circle in Northborough, Massachusetts, where Nick Mascetta said he was delivering packages to a neighbor who was away.

Mascetta said the vehicle's brakes failed as he was coming down a steep driveway. Faced with the choice of hitting the home or the pool, he steered toward the water.

The car, a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, ended up fully submerged in the pool. Mascetta was able to escape through a window and was not injured.

The vehicle crashed through a metal fence and landscaping before landing in the pool. Crews later used a crane to remove the car from the water.

Mascetta said the packages he was delivering were still inside the vehicle, including a package containing chlorine tablets for the pool.

The unusual crash drew attention from neighbors and crews at the scene, but ultimately ended without injuries.