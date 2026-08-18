ETS CEO Amit Sevak discusses preparing students for the future of education and work

As students head back to school, the conversation about how to prepare them for the future is taking on new importance.

Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS, one of the world’s largest educational assessment organizations, says the American education system needs to do more to prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow. ETS says it serves more than 50 million learners and workers across 200 countries each year.

Sevak says schools need to start with the fundamentals, particularly math and reading.

“Our educational system right now needs to strengthen math and reading across the board,” Sevak said.

He also believes students should be exposed to potential career paths earlier, beginning in middle school and early high school. That exposure, he says, can help students understand the different opportunities available and give them a clearer vision of their futures.

Artificial intelligence is also changing the education landscape.

Sevak says AI can help students receive faster feedback and personalize their learning when used appropriately. But he cautions that poorly managed AI use can lead to cheating, replace the learning process and weaken critical-thinking skills.

He says schools need safeguards and should take a responsible approach to using AI in public education.

As the new school year begins, Sevak encourages parents to ask teachers and school administrators how AI is being used and what responsible AI use looks like for their children.

Sevak also supports partnerships between schools, government agencies, nonprofits and businesses to strengthen education and workforce readiness. He says those partnerships can bring new expertise, tools and ideas to schools and communities, while leaders should continue evaluating whether those programs are producing meaningful results.

Sevak says preparing students for the future will require educators, families, policymakers and organizations to work together.

For more information, visit ETS at ets.org.

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