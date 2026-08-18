Firebirds Re-sign Jakov Novak; La Quinta High School Football Season Nears

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are bringing back forward Jakov Novak.

Novak has signed a one-year deal with the Firebirds after appearing in 37 games last season.

He recorded five goals and seven assists for 12 points.

The former 2018 NHL seventh-round draft pick also appeared in four Calder Cup playoff games, bringing veteran experience to the Firebirds.

Novak later played for the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL, who advanced to the Kelly Cup Final.

The Firebirds' 2026-27 season is coming up quickly, with the home opener set for October 2.

Meanwhile, Friday Night Lights are just around the corner.

La Quinta High School's varsity football team was up early for practice as players prepare for the new season.

The goal is simple: win a league championship.

Head coach Ramon Ruiz says this year's team has been more disciplined and more connected during training camp.

La Quinta has a rich football history, with more than 30 years as a program and 10 league championships.

Players say they want to build on that tradition while improving their consistency throughout all four quarters.

The team is also focused on conditioning, communication and leadership.

Ruiz says the goals have not changed: a winning season, a Desert Empire League championship and a CIF championship.

NBC Palm Springs will continue following high school football teams across the Coachella Valley throughout the season.