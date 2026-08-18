Former Ravens Linebacker O.J. Brigance Dies at 56 After Nearly Two Decades With ALS

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker O.J. Brigance, who became a prominent advocate for ALS awareness after being diagnosed with the disease, has died at 56.

The Ravens announced Brigance's death Monday. He had lived with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, for more than 19 years.

Brigance played just one season with the Ravens, but it was a memorable one. He was part of Baltimore's Super Bowl XXXV championship team in 2000 and led the team with 25 special teams tackles during the regular season.

He added 10 more special teams tackles during the playoffs and recorded the first tackle of Super Bowl XXXV, when the Ravens defeated the New York Giants 34-7.

Brigance's impact, however, extended far beyond the football field.

He was diagnosed with ALS in 2007. Despite the disease's progression, Brigance became an important voice for ALS awareness and research.

In 2008, he and his wife, Chanda, founded the Brigance Brigade Foundation. The nonprofit works to improve the lives of people living with ALS and their families by helping provide access to support services, equipment and other resources.

The foundation has raised millions of dollars for ALS research and assistance.

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti called Brigance a beloved legend and mentor who became one of the first heroes in the franchise's history.

Former Ravens coach Brian Billick also remembered Brigance as an inspiring figure who represented the organization's values of determination, compassion and competitiveness.

Ravens officials and former teammates continued to pay tribute to Brigance following news of his death, highlighting his faith, optimism and commitment to helping others.

The Brigance Brigade Foundation continues to provide grants to people living with ALS and their families, helping with expenses related to caregiving, equipment and other needs.

Brigance's legacy with the Ravens will be remembered not only for his role on the team's first Super Bowl championship squad, but also for the more than 19 years he spent raising awareness and supporting others affected by ALS.