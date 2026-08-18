International Tamale Festival returns to Indio for 34th year as vendor applications open

The International Tamale Festival is returning to Indio for its 34th year, and vendor applications are now open.

The two-day event is scheduled for December 5 and 6, bringing food, live entertainment and culture to the heart of Indio.

The festival is a longtime Coachella Valley tradition, attracting visitors with a variety of tamales, other food offerings, entertainment and cultural activities.

The City of Indio has launched its vendor application page for businesses and vendors interested in taking part in this year’s festival.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can find the application, along with additional resources and information about the International Tamale Festival, through the Newsroom section of the NBC Palm Springs website.

With the festival celebrating its 34th year, organizers are preparing for another weekend celebrating one of the Coachella Valley’s most popular food and cultural traditions.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.