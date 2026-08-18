Weather
Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Tuesday, August 18, 2026!
The Coachella Valley will see sunshine behind a few thin bands of high clouds today with above-normal high temperatures in the lower one-teens. You can expect sunny skies and one-tweens for your Wednesday.
Humidity levels will rise over the next few days, especially over the Southeast end of the Valley. (See images for details.)
Also, mid-level moisture will increase as we move into the weekend. A few light mountain showers are possible on Friday, a few more on Saturday. As of today, it looks like the best shot of seeing mountain storms will be during Sunday afternoon.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 17, 2026
Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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