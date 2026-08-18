Long Beach Man Rescued After Spending 16 Hours at Sea Following Jet Ski Accident

A Long Beach man is recovering after being rescued from the ocean 16 hours after falling off a jet ski.

The Long Beach Fire Department shared details of the rescue involving 53-year-old Paul Anthony Carbolito Jr., who was found alive Monday morning after spending the night in the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Carbolito was found about three miles from the Seal Beach Pier. He was suffering from hypothermia when rescuers located him and transported him by helicopter.

The incident happened Sunday night after Carbolito and another person reportedly fell from their jet skis. The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear.

Experienced jet ski riders Michael Woodward and Melissa Jones said the incident is a reminder of the importance of staying alert around larger watercraft.

“You want to make sure that you're not getting trapped in their wake,” Woodward said, noting that riders also need to avoid being in the path of larger vessels.

Jones, who works as a nurse, said she takes water safety seriously and was amazed Carbolito survived the night in the ocean.

She noted that strong wakes, cold water and wind chill can quickly create dangerous conditions for anyone stranded at sea.

The rescue serves as a reminder for Southern California boaters and personal watercraft riders to wear proper safety equipment and remain aware of changing ocean conditions.

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