Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Moves to Block Mining Near Boundary Waters

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is taking executive action to block nonferrous mining in the area surrounding the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Walz is issuing an executive order directing the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to stop issuing leases and permits for nonferrous mining in the Rainy River Headwaters Watershed.

The order also directs the DNR to immediately review existing leases to ensure the Boundary Waters area remains protected.

The move comes months after Congress voted to overturn a 20-year ban on mining in the area, opening the door to potential copper and nickel mining projects.

Walz and environmental advocates say mining proposals could threaten the region's waterways and wilderness. They also point to the economic impact of outdoor recreation in the area, which they say generates nearly $1 billion in economic activity.

Mining advocates, however, argue that potential projects would be subject to extensive regulations and could provide economic opportunities for the region.

Walz said the Boundary Waters has personal significance to him and many Minnesotans and that his executive order is intended to protect the area's water and wildlife.

"This place is deeply personal to me, to Minnesotans, and to people across the country who have paddled these waters," Walz said in a statement. "I am using my full executive authority to protect the waters and wildlife of the Boundary Waters and to ensure it continues to thrive for generations to come."

Walz is scheduled to discuss the executive order during remarks at 10 a.m.

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