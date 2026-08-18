Missing Long Beach jet skier found alive after 16-hour search, Coast Guard says

A 53-year-old man who went missing while riding a jet ski off the Long Beach coast has been found alive after an overnight search, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Paul Anthony Carbullido was reported missing Sunday night after he and a woman were among a larger group riding personal watercraft near Alamitos Bay Landing.

Authorities began searching for the two riders after learning they had not returned with the rest of the group.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was found earlier in the search after reaching a breakwall and flagging down fishermen, who contacted the Long Beach Fire Department.

The Coast Guard said the woman told investigators that she and Carbullido had rented two personal watercraft and left Rainbow Harbor earlier that evening.

While they were riding outside the breakwall, Carbullido fell into the water. The woman attempted to help him but was unable to get him back onto his watercraft.

She then tried to restart her own jet ski but could not get the engine running. The woman eventually swam for about an hour before reaching the breakwall.

Carbullido was found around 11 a.m. Monday, approximately 16 hours after the search began. Officials said he was located about three miles from the Seal Beach Pier and was suffering from hypothermia.

The Coast Guard said a helicopter spotted the two personal watercraft during the overnight search. One was located around 1:15 a.m., while the second was found about 30 minutes later in open water beyond the seawall.

Carbullido was rescued alive following the extensive search.

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