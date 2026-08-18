Missing Palm Springs Teen Has Been Found

UPDATE 8/19 9:30 a.m.: Isabella Paola Rojas is now found.



The 14-year-old Palm Springs girl who went missing over the weekend has been found.

Isabella Paola Rojas was located Wednesday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies did not disclose where or how she was found, and her current condition and whereabouts were not released.

Rojas had been reported missing Saturday night from the 22000 block of Sterling Avenue and was listed as a runaway.



