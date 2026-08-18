OG Anunoby Ready to Move Forward as Knicks Begin Defense of NBA Championship

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby is ready to move on from his memorable NBA Finals moment and focus on the team's next challenge: defending its championship.

Anunoby became one of the key figures in the Knicks' championship run after his dramatic tip-in helped New York complete a stunning comeback against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

The Knicks went on to win the NBA championship, ending a lengthy title drought and sparking celebrations throughout New York City.

But with the new season approaching, Anunoby says he's not interested in spending too much time looking back.

Earlier this month, Anunoby said he was "over" his big moment. He later clarified that he still appreciates what happened and enjoys watching the replays, but his attention has already shifted to the upcoming season.

"I just mean I'm ready for next season," Anunoby said. "You know, get ready to hopefully win another championship."

The Knicks now face the pressure that comes with being defending champions. Repeating as NBA champions is one of the toughest challenges in professional sports. The Golden State Warriors were the last NBA team to win back-to-back championships, doing so in 2017 and 2018.

New York does have plenty of experience within its roster. Anunoby previously won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Teammates Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart also have championship experience from their college careers at Villanova.

The Knicks will open the upcoming season against the Philadelphia 76ers, creating an immediate high-profile matchup. LeBron James is expected to make his Philadelphia debut in the game.

Anunoby said playing against James is an honor, particularly given James' status as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Despite the attention surrounding the defending champions, Anunoby says the Knicks remain focused on taking things one day at a time.

After finally reaching the top, New York now faces the challenge of staying there.