Palm Springs Kicks Off Month-Long Palm Tree Trimming Downtown and Uptown Next Monday

Palm Springs will start its annual palm tree maintenance downtown and uptown next Monday, and the city wants residents and business owners to plan ahead for temporary parking restrictions.

The work covers Palm Canyon Drive from Tachevah Drive to Ramon Road, along with Indian Canyon Drive, nearby side streets, and the Arenas District. The city's arborist will handle the trimming.

Crews will set up traffic control starting around 6 a.m. each day, with the actual tree work beginning at 7 a.m. and wrapping up by about 2:30 p.m. The schedule runs Monday through Friday, and the city expects the entire project to take about a month.

Crews will post "No Parking" signs one day before crews arrive in each specific area, so restrictions won't cover the whole downtown and uptown corridor at once, just the blocks being worked that day. The city says businesses will stay open and accessible throughout the project, though it's asking people to pay attention to posted signs and temporary traffic control while crews are nearby.

The maintenance itself varies depending on the tree. California fan palms will have their fruit and seed pods removed, but crews won't strip the palm skirts. Mexican fan palms will get both the fruit and seed pods and the skirts removed, consistent with how the city has handled maintenance in past years.



