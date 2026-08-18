Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Seeks Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Palm Springs

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Palm Springs.

Authorities identified the girl as Isabella Rojas. She was last seen on Sterling Avenue in Palm Springs.

Rojas is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 138 pounds.

Anyone who may have information about Rojas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department through its dispatch number.

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