Road Alert: Avenue 44 Street Improvements in Indio to Cause Delays Through September 9

Drivers traveling Avenue 44 in Indio should plan for delays starting Friday as the city begins a street improvement project.

Construction will take place between Aztec Street and Golf Center Parkway and is expected to continue through September 9.

During construction, eastbound and westbound traffic may be reduced to one lane as needed.

The project is connected to a nearby residential development. City officials say traffic control measures will be in place to help protect drivers, pedestrians and construction crews.

Drivers who regularly use Avenue 44 are encouraged to allow extra travel time or consider an alternate route while the work is underway.

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