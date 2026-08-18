Search Continues for Missing Palm Springs Teen

UPDATE 8/19 5:50 a.m.: The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is now saying the search is a runaway case.



The search for a missing 14-year-old Palm Springs girl is continuing, with deputies now saying she left the area on her own Saturday night.

Isabella Paola Rojas was reported missing from the 22000 block of Sterling Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said the reporting party told investigators she'd left in an unknown direction. Deputies searched the area that night but couldn't find her, and she's now listed in the missing persons database as a runaway.

Rojas is 5-foot-4, weighs about 138 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say she's known to wear all black clothing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call sheriff's dispatch at 800-950-2444.