Selma native and UC Santa Cruz student dies after car plunges off cliff into ocean

A 19-year-old Selma native and UC Santa Cruz student has died after a car plunged off a cliff and into the ocean near Santa Cruz last week.

Authorities identified the woman as Alli Singh, who was attending the University of California, Santa Cruz.

The crash happened overnight and prompted a major emergency response as crews worked to reach the people inside the vehicle.

One person was able to escape from the car, while rescue crews and divers worked to reach Singh in the water.

Singh was pulled from the ocean and taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. Authorities have not released additional details about what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and go over the cliff.

Singh's death has been reported as a loss for her hometown of Selma and the UC Santa Cruz community.