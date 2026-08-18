Supreme Court again rejects Trump appeal of $5 million E. Jean Carroll verdict

The Supreme Court has again denied an appeal from President Donald Trump seeking to overturn a jury verdict that awarded $5 million to writer E. Jean Carroll.

In its latest action Monday, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request to reconsider its June decision declining to hear his initial appeal. The court did not provide an explanation for the decision.

The jury in the case found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll at a New York City department store in the mid-1990s and defaming her through public statements. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages in 2023.

Trump has denied Carroll’s allegations and has maintained that he did not know her before she made the accusations.

Trump had already paid the judgment, with interest bringing the total to approximately $5.6 million.

The Supreme Court’s latest decision makes the $5 million verdict final and ends Trump’s effort to overturn that judgment.

However, Trump still faces a separate legal battle involving Carroll. A different jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in a 2024 defamation case related to statements Trump made after she publicly accused him. Trump is seeking Supreme Court review of that separate judgment.

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