Talking with Thalia: Inclusive Youth Sports at YMCA of the Desert

As the YMCA celebrates 175 years of serving communities, YMCA of the Desert Sports Coordinator Roman Rodriguez shares how local programs are helping kids build confidence, friendships and a love of sports. From basketball and flag football to community events, the Y welcomes children of all skill levels and abilities, including neurodiverse youth. Rodriguez says the focus goes beyond competition—creating a fun, supportive environment where kids and families can connect, stay active and feel like part of a community. To see the programs offered, visit: https://ymcaofthedesert.org/