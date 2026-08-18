TEDx Rancho Mirage returns for second year with five local speakers and big ideas

TED Talks are known for sparking big ideas and inspiring change around the world. Now, that same energy is returning to the Coachella Valley.

TEDx Rancho Mirage returns for its second year next Tuesday at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory.

Five local speakers were selected from nearly 500 submissions, with each speaker delivering a 15-minute presentation focused on one big idea.

Topics will range from composting to ultramarathon running, giving attendees an opportunity to hear a variety of perspectives from people in the local community.

The event is free and open to the public, with no tickets required. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the talks scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

After a strong debut last year, organizers say they hope TEDx Rancho Mirage continues to grow and eventually becomes an annual tradition in the Coachella Valley.

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