Teen Girl Missing Out of Palm Springs; Sheriff's Department Seeks Help in Search

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in locating a missing teenager last seen in Palm Springs.

According to the Sheriff's Department, 14-year-old Isabella Paola Rojas, was last seen on the 22000 block of Sterling Avenue in Palm Springs, though what day she went missing was not disclosed.

Rojas is described as having black hair and brown eyes, is reportedly 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighing 138 pounds. Authorities believe she might be wearing all-black clothing but specifics have not been confirmed.

Anyone who may know her location is encouraged to call the Sheriff's dispatch line at 800-950-2444.