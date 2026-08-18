Today's Trivia Is Coming Out Sizzling

It is August 18th, and that can only mean one thing on NBC Palm Springs, time for Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley. Weatherman Jerry Steffen kicked off the morning by running through some of the day's quirkiest holidays before putting the newsroom to the test.

First up was National Fajita Day, celebrating that classic Tex-Mex favorite of grilled meat, peppers, and onions served on a warm tortilla, usually delivered sizzling hot on its own little pan. Just watch your fingers on that plate. Next came National Ice Cream Pie Day, honoring the graham cracker crusted dessert loaded with flavors like chocolate chip and topped with fudge. And rounding out the holiday lineup was National Badge Ribbon Day, celebrating those customized little accessories people stick on the badges they wear at conferences and conventions.

That last one gave Jerry the perfect excuse to build today's Pop Quiz around the word badge, and he put the newsroom on the spot with two movie and music trivia questions to match.

1) The quote "we don't need no stinking badges" became a pop culture catchphrase after it was featured in the 1974 comedy Western film Blazing Saddles. The line is a spoof of a 1948 action picture featuring a Mexican bandit who tells Humphrey Bogart's character he does not have to show him any stinking badges. Name the film that quote is originally from.

A) The Magnificent Seven

B) The Oxbow Incident

C) The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

2) Bob Dylan wrote and recorded a song for the soundtrack of the 1973 Western film Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. The track opens with the lyrics, "Mama, take this badge off of me. I can't use it anymore. It's getting dark, too dark to see." Name this Billboard Top 20 Bob Dylan single.

A) Knockin' on Heaven's Door

B) Tangled Up in Blue

C) Watchin' the River Flow

Think you know your Westerns and your Dylan deep cuts better than the NBC Palm Springs morning crew? Watch the video above to see how the newsroom answered, and test your own knowledge along the way.

Catch Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz with Jerry Steffen every morning on NBC Palm Springs.