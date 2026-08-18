Trump pledges to release private donor list for White House ballroom project

President Donald Trump has pledged to release a list of private donors who are helping fund his proposed White House ballroom.

Officials have previously identified several corporate donors, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Coinbase, Comcast and Meta.

Trump’s promise to release a donor list comes as his administration prepares to argue before the Supreme Court that the ballroom project should be allowed to continue.

Lower courts have ordered the White House to stop construction, arguing that changes to the White House grounds require congressional approval.

Trump has defended the project, saying the ballroom is necessary to provide a secure location for large events and to protect him and future presidents.

The White House has said the project is being privately funded, while the administration continues to face legal challenges over the construction and the process used to approve the changes.

Trump has also emphasized security features planned for the facility, including protection against drones, missiles and gunfire.

The project has drawn scrutiny over both its financing and the administration’s authority to alter the historic White House grounds.

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