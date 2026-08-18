Business, Finance & Tech
Wall Street Ends Lower as Nasdaq Drops 1.33% in August 18 Trading
Wall Street closed lower Tuesday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite posting the biggest decline among the major U.S. stock indexes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116.38 points, or 0.22%, to close at 53,343.40.
The S&P 500 declined 53.30 points, or 0.69%, ending the session at 7,691.76.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 355.20 points, or 1.33%, to finish at 26,289.71.
The closing figures came as investors continued to monitor economic and market developments heading into the second half of August.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
August 18, 2026
Wall Streetstock marketDow JonesSP 500Nasdaqstock market todayAugust 18 2026US stocksmarket closeinvesting
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