Wall Street Ends Lower as Nasdaq Drops 1.33% in August 18 Trading

Wall Street closed lower Tuesday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite posting the biggest decline among the major U.S. stock indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116.38 points, or 0.22%, to close at 53,343.40.

The S&P 500 declined 53.30 points, or 0.69%, ending the session at 7,691.76.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 355.20 points, or 1.33%, to finish at 26,289.71.

The closing figures came as investors continued to monitor economic and market developments heading into the second half of August.

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