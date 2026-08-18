YMCA of the Desert celebrates 175 years with inclusive youth sports and community programs

The YMCA is celebrating 175 years of serving communities, with the YMCA of the Desert continuing that mission through programs designed to bring local families together.

Sports Coordinator Roman Rodriguez works with children and families through the YMCA’s youth sports programs, including basketball and flag football. Rodriguez says his commitment to helping young people comes from his upbringing and watching his parents give back to their community.

“I was just taught from a young age, you know, to be a helper and just help,” Rodriguez said.

The YMCA of the Desert offers sports leagues throughout the year, including basketball in the fall, winter and spring, along with flag football. Rodriguez says the leagues are designed to be inclusive and open to everyone.

That includes children who are neurodiverse or have disabilities. Rodriguez says coaches work with families to make sure each child can participate in an environment that works for them.

The YMCA also emphasizes creating a positive experience for young athletes and their families. Rodriguez says parents are reminded that youth sports are about more than winning.

“It’s not the big show, not the NBA Finals,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just a place where kids get together and have fun.”

While the leagues include friendly competition, trophies and even championship rings, Rodriguez says the ultimate goal is to create a place where children and families want to spend time together.

For parents who have never visited the YMCA of the Desert, Rodriguez encourages them to explore the organization’s programs and sign their children up for activities, even if they have never played a particular sport before.

The YMCA offers more than sports, with additional community programs and activities throughout the year.

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