Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, August 19, 2026!
Because of higher humidity and peak temperatures exceeding 110°, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley through Friday evening.
You can expect sunny skies today followed by the addition of a few mountain clouds on Thursday and Friday.
Mid-level moisture will slowly increase into early next week. A few light mountain showers are possible this weekend followed by a better chance of mountain storms on Monday, possibly Tuesday. A few Coachella Valley spill-over sprinkles are a slight possibility.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 19, 2026
Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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