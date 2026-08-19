An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Wednesday, August 19, 2026!

Because of higher humidity and peak temperatures exceeding 110°, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley through Friday evening.

You can expect sunny skies today followed by the addition of a few mountain clouds on Thursday and Friday.

Mid-level moisture will slowly increase into early next week. A few light mountain showers are possible this weekend followed by a better chance of mountain storms on Monday, possibly Tuesday. A few Coachella Valley spill-over sprinkles are a slight possibility.



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