CDC Reports More Than 15,700 Cyclospora Cases as Summer Outbreak Shows Signs of Slowing

More than 15,700 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported since May, but medical experts say new CDC data suggests the months-long Cyclospora outbreak may be slowing.

The CDC says it has confirmed more than 15,700 cases of cyclosporiasis since May 1 and is investigating nearly 12,000 additional potential cases.

Some of those cases have been linked to recalled iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms, while other outbreaks still have no identified source.

The number of cases has already surpassed last year's total of 1,180 cases during a similar time frame.

Medical professionals say case numbers and diagnoses appear to be trending downward, but they are urging people to remain cautious with fresh produce.

Cyclospora can cause symptoms including severe stomach pain, nausea and other gastrointestinal problems.

Health experts recommend thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables and cooking produce when possible. Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a health care professional.

The season for cyclosporiasis typically begins to wind down at the end of August, although experts say the outbreak could continue longer this year.

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