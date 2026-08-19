Chuy Lizárraga Kicks Off U.S. Tour at Acrisure Arena This September

Sinaloan music star Chuy Lizárraga is bringing his tour to the Coachella Valley. He'll kick off his U.S. tour, "El Chou de Chuy Lizárraga," at Acrisure Arena on September 12, with special guest Luis Ángel "El Flaco" joining the show.

Arena officials say Lizárraga's energy, charisma, and style have made him one of the most beloved figures in Sinaloan music, and the pairing brings together some of the genre's biggest names.

Fans can grab tickets through a presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets opening up to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets and more information are available here.