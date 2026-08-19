Coachella Valley Faces Growing OB-GYN Shortage as Patients Wait Months for Care

There's a growing concern around the Coachella Valley about an OB-GYN shortage.

The concern is not new and is part of a trend medical professionals are seeing nationally. Desert Care Network is responding by adding new providers, including Dr. David Menges, the network's newest gynecologist.

Menges brings 20 years of experience and says the shortage can have a significant impact on patients.

"In my 20 years, I've always seen that this is an issue. There are less people going into obstetrics and gynecology, so the supply isn't there."

Since moving to the Coachella Valley, Menges says he's noticed the shortage locally, with some patients waiting three to four months for a gynecology appointment.

That can create challenges for patients who need time-sensitive care.

"If they're having a gynecological issue, it's delaying care, or even if they're newly pregnant, it's delaying the time for their first visit," Menges said.

He says some genetic testing during pregnancy needs to be completed within the first few months, meaning long waits could cause patients to miss certain testing windows.

Patients like Jennifer Rios know the challenges of finding an OB-GYN in the Coachella Valley.

"I actually had a few issues when I first got here and I just didn't — I'll be honest — I did not want to wait the three, six months, so I just kind of dealt with the problem until then."

Rios says finding a new doctor can be intimidating, particularly when patients are dealing with insurance changes, physicians changing practices or doctors retiring.

But she encourages people to stay on top of their health care and remain open to finding a new provider when circumstances change.

As one of Menges' new patients, Rios says she's thankful for the care she's receiving.

"I've had the best care I've had, honestly, as an OBGYN, to just be heard," she said.

Dr. Menges is currently accepting new patients through Desert Care Network. More information is available at desertcarenetwork.com.