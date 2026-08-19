Coachella Valley Students Head Back to School as Desert Sands and CVUSD Begin New School Year

Master classes are back in session in the Coachella Valley. It's tonight's top story.

Desert Sands and Coachella Valley Unified Schools welcome students back for the start of a new school year today.

Students were seen arriving at Indio High School, coming two weeks after Palm Springs Unified began its school year.

Our Alondra Compost reports from Colonel Mitchell Page Middle School tonight.

Before the first bell even rang, the energy was already at an all-time high at Colonel Mitchell Page Middle School.

From the principal at the front of the line to students cheering on their classmates as they walked through the gates, there was plenty of school spirit.

“I feel great. Glad to see all my friends and see the new kids around.”

“I was excited to like see all my friends in my homeroom and like just like go to a new school.”

And on the other side of drop-off, parents were feeling some of those same emotions, watching their kids head into a new grade and, for some, a brand-new school.

“I'm excited but a little bit nervous because sixth grade is such a big difference from elementary school, but I'm so excited for her.”

“This is good, back to schedules. We love the principal, Coach Mrs. Aguirre, and Mr. Hayes is always here. This is a great community.”

It's already feeling like families.

And as students settle back into their routines, they'll be able to count on new school colors and a new school mascot, Eddie the Eagle.

Students were given a voice in the process of choosing what would represent their school moving forward, providing them a stronger sense of belonging.

“I feel great. It makes me feel very welcome. It makes me feel very known, and it boosts up my confidence.”

This school year also brings new activities, giving students more opportunities to find something that interests them.

“I mean soccer, maybe volleyball. I really want to try going for chair captain this year.”

And with a new school year ahead, some of the students who have already walked these halls have little advice for the ones just getting started.

“As long as you put yourself out there and you really try — try to get to know your teachers, try to get to know your classmates — middle school could be a pretty welcoming place.”

“Don't worry so much about like what people are saying about you. Just do your own thing. Find your people, and your people are going to love you no matter what.”

That was our Alondra Compost reporting.

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