DSUSD, CVUSD Students Head Back to School

Students across the middle and eastern Coachella Valley are officially back in school.

Desert Sands Unified and Coachella Valley Unified school districts welcomed students back to classrooms today for the first day of the new school year.

The start of the school year comes two weeks after Palm Springs Unified began classes, meaning students across all three public school districts are now back in school.

At Colonel Mitchell Page Middle School in La Quinta, school spirit was on full display before the first bell even rang.

School leaders greeted students as they walked through the gates, while classmates cheered each other on.

Students said they were excited to see their friends, meet new classmates and begin a new school year.

Parents shared some of those same emotions, especially those with children entering a new grade or starting at a new school.

The new school year also brings changes to Colonel Mitchell Page Middle School, including new school colors and a new mascot, Eddie the Eagle.

Students had a say in choosing the mascot, giving them a greater sense of connection and belonging to their school.

The school is also offering new activities and opportunities for students to get involved, including sports and leadership programs.

As students begin the new school year, some returning students shared advice for those starting middle school.

They encouraged new students to get involved, get to know their teachers and classmates, and stay true to themselves.

With all three Coachella Valley public school districts now back in session, the new school year is officially underway.