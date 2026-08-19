Family Remembers Palm Springs Motorcyclist Killed in Crash at 36

The family of a 36-year-old motorcyclist killed in a Palm Springs crash last weekend is remembering him as a loving family member with plans for the future.

Lester Cordero was killed Sunday morning in a crash near Teagarden Drive and North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

His family, who lives in Desert Hot Springs, says Cordero was engaged and had been planning a wedding for December. He also hoped to start a family of his own.

His brother-in-law remembered Cordero as someone who was always there for his family.

The family says the tragedy is especially difficult because of how often they see roadside memorials marking locations where people have died in crashes across the Coachella Valley.

"I never thought my brother would be a cross coming home," a family member said. "I thought I was always going to come home to him and see him."

The collision remains under investigation.

Cordero's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses following his death.