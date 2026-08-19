Firefighters Save Indio House from Flames in Debris Outside

INDIO (CNS) - Firefighters battled heavy flames outside a house in

Indio Tuesday night, saving the home from damage.



The fire was reported at 9:07 p.m. in the 44700 block of Palm Street,

according to the Riverside County Fire Department.



Arriving firefighters saw heavy flames that appeared to be coming from

the house, but instead was in outside debris and power lines, fire

officials said.



Although the house was spared, eight adults and one child were

displaced because the power to the home was shut off, officials said. The

American Red Cross was helping them find temporary housing.



Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.