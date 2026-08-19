Local & Community
Firefighters Save Indio House from Flames in Debris Outside
INDIO (CNS) - Firefighters battled heavy flames outside a house in
Indio Tuesday night, saving the home from damage.
The fire was reported at 9:07 p.m. in the 44700 block of Palm Street,
according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Arriving firefighters saw heavy flames that appeared to be coming from
the house, but instead was in outside debris and power lines, fire
officials said.
Although the house was spared, eight adults and one child were
displaced because the power to the home was shut off, officials said. The
American Red Cross was helping them find temporary housing.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: City News Service
August 19, 2026
City News ServiceFireIndioRiverside County Fire DepartmentPalm StreetAmerican Red Cross
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