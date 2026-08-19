Florida, Alaska Primaries Set Key 2026 Senate and Governor Races

Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida and Alaska set the stage for several closely watched races heading into November, with control of Congress up for grabs.

In Florida’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, state Representative Angie Nixon defeated retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman. Nixon, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, will face Republican incumbent Ashley Moody in the November general election.

On the Republican side, Representative Byron Donalds, who was backed by President Donald Trump, won the GOP nomination for governor. Donalds is expected to face Democrat David Jolly, a former Republican congressman who later joined the Democratic Party. The two will compete in November to succeed Governor Ron DeSantis.

In Alaska, Democratic former Congresswoman Mary Peltola and Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan advanced from the state's top-four primary and will meet in the November general election. The race also drew attention because another Republican candidate, Dan J. Sullivan, shares the senator's name.

The Florida and Alaska contests are among several races that could help determine the balance of power in Washington following the November midterm elections.

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