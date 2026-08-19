Happy Hot, Spicy, and Snap Happy Wednesday.

First up, National Hot and Spicy Food Day, a chance to push your spice tolerance up a notch. Turns out there's a gut health case for the burn, too. Then there's National Potato Day, honoring the most versatile vegetable around, from potato salad to chips to soup to, of course, french fries. And rounding things out is World Photography Day, a nod to the art form that traces back to 1839 in France, when the earliest images were captured on sheets of copper. Compare that to the 1980s, when the average American snapped fewer than 100 photos a year, a number most of us blow past in a single afternoon thanks to smartphones.

With photography as the theme of the day, the Pop Quiz turned its lens toward two iconic moments in pop culture and history.

1) The worldwide hip-hop hit "Hey Ya" has been consistently rated as one of the greatest songs of the 2000s. The Grammy Award-winning track is best known for the hook, "Shake it, shake it, shake it, shake it, like a Polaroid picture." Which group is behind the 2003 chart-topping single?

A. The Black Eyed Peas

B. OutKast

C. A Tribe Called Quest

2) One of the most iconic photographs of the 20th century features a 32-year-old poverty-stricken woman named Florence Thompson and two of her seven children. The 1936 photo, known as "Migrant Mother," became the defining image of the Great Depression. Who captured this photograph?

A. Ansel Adams

B. Dorothea Lange

C. Robert Mapplethorpe

Watch the full segment for the answers, and don't forget to celebrate today however you like best, whether that's with a fiery meal, a plate of fries, or a great photo of your own.



