Kennedy Center Plans to Add President Trump’s Name Back to Building in September

The Kennedy Center plans to add President Donald Trump’s name back to the front of the building as early as September 8, according to court filings Tuesday.

The revelation comes amid a legal battle over the future of the arts center, which serves as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy.

A federal judge previously ruled that the Kennedy Center board acted illegally when it added Trump’s name to the building. The name was removed earlier this summer.

In a court filing, the center’s attorney said Trump’s name will not be added back until September 8 at the earliest.

The planned inscription will read, “Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump.”

The dispute over the name is part of a broader legal battle involving the Kennedy Center board and its authority to make changes to the memorial.

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