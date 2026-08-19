Large Air Force 747 Lands at Palm Springs International Airport for Training Flight

A bit of a mystery unfolded Wednesday afternoon at Palm Springs International Airport when a very large aircraft arrived and parked on the tarmac.

The flight originated from Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C., prompting questions about who might be aboard the aircraft.

Adding to the mystery was the lack of a visible tail number on the jet.

NBC Palm Springs reached out to Palm Springs International Airport and sent a crew to investigate. Airport officials told us the aircraft was part of a U.S. Air Force training flight.

NBC News also confirmed the information through the Pentagon.

While the arrival of such a large military aircraft at Palm Springs International Airport certainly caught people's attention, officials say the flight was routine.

Palm Springs International Airport regularly accommodates a mix of commercial, general aviation, corporate and military aircraft. The FAA specifically notes that military operations are part of the airport's traffic mix.

The aircraft's arrival also comes on National Aviation Day, which is celebrated August 19 and honors aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright.

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