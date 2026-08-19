Local & Community
Palm Springs City Council to Decide Fate of District 2 Election
Palm Springs City Council meets Thursday to decide the fate of the District 2 election.
Only one candidate, current District 2 Councilmember Jeffrey Bernstein, filed to run for the seat before the August 7 deadline.
Councilmembers must decide whether to appoint Bernstein outright and cancel the November 3 election, or allow voters to decide the race anyway.
If the District 2 seat remains on the ballot, the city will open a write-in candidate window from September 7 through October 20.
Canceling the election would save the city an estimated $22,000 in election costs, according to city staff.
The special meeting begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at Palm Springs City Hall.
Bernstein currently represents District 2 and was elected to a four-year term in November 2022.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
August 19, 2026