Petition Calls for Coachella Valley Unified Trustee Jesus Gonzalez Sr. to Resign

A new petition is calling for the resignation of Coachella Valley Unified School District trustee Jesus Gonzalez Sr.

The petition, created by Daily Doon's host Jonathan Zambrano, raises questions about transparency, public contracts and the management of district money.

The petition says community members have also raised concerns about Gonzalez's past, including allegations concerning a felony case from the early 2000s. Gonzalez, a former Coachella City mayor, faced felony charges that were eventually vacated.

The petition also raises questions about possible family or personal connections involving Desert Concepts Construction and CVUSD.

In the petition, Zambrano states, “We are not presenting unverified allegations as proven facts, but we believe questions involving an elected official, public contracts and taxpayer resources deserve transparency, answers and independent scrutiny. Public office is a position of trust and when that trust is weakened, the community has a right to demand accountability.”

The petition comes as Zambrano is also running for Coachella mayor against Jesus Gonzalez Jr., the son of trustee Jesus Gonzalez Sr.

Gonzalez Jr. has also filed a recall against Councilmembers Denise Delgado and Yadira Perez.

The petition, posted on Change.org, had 169 signatures at the time of the report.

NBC Palm Springs reached out to Jesus Gonzalez Sr. for comment, along with Jonathan Zambrano, but had not received a response as of airtime.

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