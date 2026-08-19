Prince Harry and Meghan Plan Move Back to Britain, CNN Reports

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to move back to Britain, CNN understands.

Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be planning to relocate from the US later this month to a private residence outside London and reportedly have enrolled their children Prince Archie, 7 and Princess Lilibet, 5, in British schools for the coming term, according to UK newspaper The Telegraph.

King Charles was first made aware of the plans to relocate on Sunday, indicating that this was not raised nor discussed during the couple’s family visit to the UK in July. The King welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity, CNN understands.

King Charles has made clear that there will be no change to the Duke and Duchess’s role as private individuals and non-working members of the royal family.

The couple, who currently live in California, left the UK for North America in 2020 after stepping back from royal life and have since been part of a public falling out with the royal family. Harry and Meghan had cited tabloid intrusion, racism in British institutions, online abuse and complex family dynamics as among the reasons behind their departure.

Harry has made several trips back to the UK, including for the funeral of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and the coronation of his father King Charles III the following year.

Harry’s trip to England in September last year included his first in-person meeting with his father in 19 months.

During the family visit in July, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Harry, Meghan and their children at Highgrove House, the King’s private country residence in Gloucestershire, England. It was the first time in four years that he had seen the whole family.

Harry’s July visit was for several charity engagements, including to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus games, the Paralympic-style sporting competition for injured servicemembers and veterans he set up more than a decade ago.

Last year, Harry challenged the British government’s decision to downgrade his level of taxpayer-funded security following his stepping back from royal life.

After losing the court case, he described being “devastated” in an interview with the BBC last year. He said the decision made it “impossible” for him to return to the UK with his wife and children.

CNN has reached out to the Sussexes for comment.