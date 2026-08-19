Southern California Lifeguards Prepare for Busy El Niño Season After Record Rescues

Southern California lifeguards are preparing for potentially bigger surf, stronger currents and more people in the water as El Niño approaches, after responding to a record number of rescues this year.

A routine day on the water quickly turned into a rescue for Newport Beach lifeguards after a rental boat lost power and left people stranded.

Captain Clay Rinker says the incident is an example of how quickly conditions can change along the coast.

“We had 1,000 rescues in seven days, and then we're looking to surpass our rescues already, and it's only August, that we normally have in a whole entire year,” Rinker said.

Lifeguards are preparing for a potentially active El Niño season, which could bring warmer water, more storms and larger swells.

As water temperatures rise, more swimmers are also heading into the ocean, increasing the risk of people being caught in rip currents.

Rinker says bigger surf can create dangers that aren't always obvious to people watching from the beach.

The people rescued from the disabled boat said they were thankful for the lifeguards' quick response and help getting them safely back to shore.

As El Niño season approaches, lifeguards say checking ocean and weather conditions before heading into the water can help beachgoers stay safe.

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