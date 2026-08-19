Trump Unveils New White House Driveway and Helipad Construction Projects

President Donald Trump unveiled a new White House construction project Wednesday, issuing an impromptu invitation to reporters to join him on the South Lawn and tour the replacement of the White House driveway as well as progress made on his new helipad.

During the tour, an animated Trump highlighted his personal investment in the projects with painstaking attention to details theoretically far below his pay grade: the placement of stanchions, the radial cut of granite, the elimination of potholes. The tour concluded with him signing a giant slab of granite that he said would be “flipped” and laid into the helipad.

But first, he detailed another project — previously unannounced — that was already finished.

“This was always asphalt, which is very basic, not appropriate for a great house — for a great place like the White House,” Trump said over the clanging noise of construction, gesturing at the surface he was walking on. The driveway has been redone, he added, with a California-mined white granite he described as a “very special stone.”

Trump also suggested he had been involved in the decision earlier this month to disassemble progress made on his helipad.

Construction on the landing zone began shortly after his UFC fight in June, but CNN observed the dismantling of the stone weeks later. The White House has previously declined to provide an explanation for the changes, but the president said Wednesday he was unhappy with its slope.

“I felt it was too much slope. It’s a slope for the rain, but I felt it was too much slope,” Trump said, announcing that it was now “dead flat.”

Later addressing a group of workers, Trump said, “Sorry to take an extra week-and-a-half, but lifting it up was one of the best things we’ve ever done, lifting it up, right? I’m sure you didn’t like that.”

The president guided the press toward an opening in a fence around the helipad, pausing the tour to direct attention to updates to the White House facade, where he said paint had been stripped and redone.

“If you take a look at the stone, look how perfect the stone is,” he said, adding he’s “very proud to do it.”

He stopped the tour again before reaching the unfinished helipad, touting the fresh topsoil and grass.

“If you’re grass, you’re very happy,” he said.

Trump’s favorite White House project — construction on his 90,000-square-foot ballroom — was not a stop on the tour, but the president still brought it up repeatedly. His administration has taken the project to the Supreme Court, arguing the structure and state-of-the-art bunker facility that would be housed underneath is a matter of national security. Recently, he and the White House have tried to emphasize that argument by referring to the ballroom as the “military complex.”

Trump downplayed any concerns that the nation’s highest court would rule against him and potentially halt construction, saying he “can’t imagine it happening.”

Construction has been progressing rapidly on the ballroom, with a 250-person crew working 20-hour days, seven days per week, according to a court filing submitted earlier this month. The filing put the complex at “65% complete in its entirety.”

The president continued along his granite path, joining construction workers in neon vests and hard hats atop the new carved granite helipad emblazoned with the presidential seal, which he compared to his restoration of the Wollman Rink in Central Park. He signed the back of a carved image of an eagle that will soon be placed inside the seal.

Trump’s tour of the ongoing projects, his second such impromptu excursion with reporters this year, underscored how central construction is to how he views his presidential legacy.

“One thing I know how to do is build. … I love construction, I love seeing things properly taken care of,” he said, adding that the projects “will be here long after we’re gone.”

A recent review from Politifact found that in 2026, the president has spent significant time talking about those projects during public remarks — more than any other topic, except for his war with Iran.

Trump also offered a holistic vision for how the new projects would be utilized when the White House welcomes dignitaries for state visits.

“Without even having to go into the White House, they get out of the car on the beautiful new roadway. They get out of the car and they walk down this path onto that , and they can have cocktails and everything outside of the White House, and then they go into the ballroom,” he said.